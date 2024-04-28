There's now 1 fast-charging station for every 5 gas stations in CA, Newsom says

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- For every five gas stations in California, there's now one fast-charging station for electric vehicles, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Newsom celebrated Earth Week by stopping by a Tesla Supercharger to highlight California's ongoing efforts to build an improved charging network, as well as Tesla's recent efforts to open its fast chargers to non-Tesla vehicles.

"This is all in an effort to build out the infrastructure in the state of California that currently totals 105,000 electric vehicle chargers for public use and about 10,000 of these supercharging stations," said Newsom in a video posted on X on Saturday. "All of this to continue the progress of we're making in California."

He said 25% of all new vehicle purchases in the state are now EVs. California also recently approved a $1.9 billion plan to build a larger charging network.

"California dominates in this space," he said. "We want to maintain that leadership, maintain that dominance as we transition from dirty tailpipes to a low-carbon, green growth future."

In February 2023, Tesla announced its plans to share about 7,500 charging stations before the end of 2024. The update came as the White House rolled out new measures to expand EV charging across the country.

