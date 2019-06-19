Thief steals statue of Marilyn Monroe from Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo

By
HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The statue of Marilyn Monroe was stolen from the Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo at Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

The gazebo features large statues paying tribute to legendary screen actresses, including Mae West and Dorothy Dandridge.

A small statue of Monroe, the glamorous star often referred to as the "blonde bombshell," was on top of the gazebo.

It captured the actress in an iconic pose from one of her best-known films, "The Seven Year Itch." In the scene, her dress billows as she stands over a subway grate.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call late Sunday night from a citizen who reported seeing someone on top of the gazebo.

When officers arrived, the statue was still there but on Monday, they discovered it had disappeared.

Investigators found some fingerprints on the gazebo, and they're following other leads that may help them track down the thief.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angelestheftstatuemarilyn monroe
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Show More
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
More TOP STORIES News