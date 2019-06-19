Thief steals statue of Marilyn Monroe from Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The statue of Marilyn Monroe was stolen from the Four Ladies of Hollywood gazebo at Hollywood Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.The gazebo features large statues paying tribute to legendary screen actresses, including Mae West and Dorothy Dandridge.A small statue of Monroe, the glamorous star often referred to as the "blonde bombshell," was on top of the gazebo.It captured the actress in an iconic pose from one of her best-known films, "The Seven Year Itch." In the scene, her dress billows as she stands over a subway grate.The Los Angeles Police Department received a call late Sunday night from a citizen who reported seeing someone on top of the gazebo.When officers arrived, the statue was still there but on Monday, they discovered it had disappeared.Investigators found some fingerprints on the gazebo, and they're following other leads that may help them track down the thief.