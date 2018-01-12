Thomas Fire, largest fire in California history, 100 percent contained

Flames from a wildfire leap above traffic on Highway 101 north of Ventura, Calif., on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017. (Noah Berger/AP Photo)

VENTURA, Calif. (KABC) --
The Thomas Fire, considered the largest fire in California's modern history, has finally been fully contained.

The U.S. Forest Service confirmed on Friday that the blaze was at 100 percent containment.
EMBED More News Videos

The Thomas Fire, which charred 273,400 acres, is now the largest wildfire in modern California history, according to Cal Fire.



Fire officials said the forest closures within the footprint of the Thomas Fire remain in effect until further assessments can be made and deemed safe for the public to re-enter.

Also, the Los Padres National Forest remains closed to the public within the Thomas Fire perimeter on the Santa Barbara and Ojai Ranger Districts. The Sage Hill Group Campground is temporarily closed while fire crews use the area as a base camp, U.S. Forest Service officials said.

MORE: Rob Lowe thanks firefighters battling Thomas Fire
EMBED More News Videos

Rob Lowe, whose Montecito home was threatened by the Thomas Fire, invited weary firefighters over for spaghetti and cheeseburgers to thank them for battling the blaze.



The Forest Service provided a map and additional details regarding the closure of the Los Padres National Forest in the Thomas Fire burn area.

The fire charred 281,893 acres and destroyed 1,063 structures in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties, with most of those being homes.

The fire started on Dec. 4 in the Steckel Park area of Santa Paula near Thomas Aquinas College. Within a few hours, the blaze spread and headed into the city of Ventura, prompting thousands of evacuations.

The inferno claimed the lives of Cory Iverson, a firefighter from San Diego, and a 70-year-old Santa Paula woman who crashed her vehicle while fleeing the blaze.

PHOTOS: Thomas Fire devastates Ventura County
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush firewildfirehistoryhouse fireevacuationThomas FireVenturaOjaiFillmoreSanta PaulaVentura CountySanta Barbara County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Many Thomas Fire crews spending 1st Christmas battling wildfire
Memorial service held for firefighter Cory Iverson
Thomas Fire largest wildfire in CA history at 273,400 acres
Person killed in Thomas Fire-related crash ID'd as Santa Paula woman
PHOTOS: Thomas Fire burns in Ventura County
Fast-moving fire threatens homes in Santa Paula, Ventura
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News