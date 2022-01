LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An iconic piece of Southern California driving history is back: a new Thomas Guide will be out next week.For decades, the paper, ring-bound city map books were essential for drivers.At a time when GPS and smartphone apps weren't the norm, motorists used the Thomas Guide to navigate the region's ever-expanding freeways and communities.With today's technology, younger generations may not even know about the existence of the map books.This is the first new Thomas Guide in three years.