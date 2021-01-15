Brush fire threatening Thousand Oaks homes, prompting evacuations - LIVE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=9667073" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Ventura County firefighters are battling a hillside brush fire that is threatening homes and prompting evacuations in Thousand Oaks.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. -- Ventura County firefighters are battling a brush fire that is threatening homes and prompting evacuations in Thousand Oaks.The Erbes Fire was reported shortly after 5 p.m. on a hillside in the area of Erbes Road and Westland Place near the 23 Freeway.Firefighters say structures were threatened and sheriff's deputies were assisting with road closures, as well as going door-to-door advising residents to evacuate.The fire quickly grew to at least 30 acres as it threatened dozens of homes in the Sunset Hills neighborhood. Firefighters said it had the potential to spread to 200 acres.Firefighters were positioning equipment for structure-protection efforts.Red flag warnings hasd been issued for many communities in Southern California on Thursday, as dry winds and warm temperatures increased the risk of fires spreading quickly.Winds near the fire were estimated at 20-25 mph.The Los Angeles Fire Department was also sending 22 personnel to assist with firefighting efforts.