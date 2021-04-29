Country Fire: Blaze burning near homes in Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village triggers evacuations

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- A fire burning near homes in the Thousand Oaks -Westlake Village area quickly spread to 10 acres, triggering mandatory evacuation orders Thursday afternoon.

Evacuations were ordered for residents living on Via Colinas and Country Valley Road as the blaze moved toward homes, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

The Country Fire was first reported in the 500 block of Country Valley Road, near Westlake High School, around 3:30 p.m. Amid hot weather, the blaze grew to 10 acres in about 30 minutes.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office will be notifying residents of the evacuations and controlling traffic in the area.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.

