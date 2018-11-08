THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks mass shooting: Blood drive held for victims

A blood drive is being held to help the victims of the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks nightclub, where a gunman opened fire and killed 12 people. (Mark J. Terrill/AP Photo)

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) --
A blood drive is being held Thursday to help those impacted by the mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks nightclub, where a gunman opened fire and killed twelve people.

The blood drive will take place at La Reina High School (106 West Janss Road, Thousand Oaks) from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

MORE: Sheriff Sergeant Ron Helus was 'hard working, dedicated' and 'died a hero'
Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean talks about Sgt. Ron Helus, who was killed in the shooting.


The 12 slain victims include Sgt. Ron Helus, 54, of Moorpark. Helus, who served on the force for 29 years, is survived by a wife and son. Ventura County Sheriff Geoff Dean said Helus "was looking to retire within the next year or so."

Dean, who said Helus was a friend who often went to the gym with him, said Helus went into the club to save lives. Helus and a highway patrol officer entered the nightclub when they knew what was happening. Dean said that's when Helus was shot.

None of the other victims have been identified.

Dean identified the suspected gunman as Ian David Long. Investigators believed the 28-year-old fatally shot himself after the massacre.

MORE: What we know about Thousand Oaks shooting suspect, Ian David Long
The suspect in the Thousand Oaks nightclub mass shooting has been identified as Ian David Long, a Marine veteran who neighbors said had PTSD.


Long was n the United States Marine Corps. The USMC released Long's service record, detailing that he served from 2008 to 2013, deploying to Afghanistan from Nov. 16, 2010 to June 14, 2011. His ranking was a corporal as a machine gunner, the the USMC said.

One neighbor who knew Long said he was a veteran who suffered from PTSD. She said, "I don't know what he was doing with a gun."

The motive behind the massacre is not clear and is under investigation, Dean said.
