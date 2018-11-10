THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Thousand Oaks shooting: Autopsy determines gunman died from self-inflicted gunshot

Ian David Long, 28, is seen in an undated photo.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
An autopsy has found the gunman who killed 12 at a Southern California bar died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Police say Ian David Long, a 28-year-old ex-Marine machine-gunner, shot and killed 11 people at the Borderline Bar and Grill along with a police officer who responded just before midnight Wednesday.

Police said the officer exchanged gunfire with Long, who was found dead at the scene.

Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said Saturday that an autopsy showed Long fatally shot himself.

Investigators say that based on time stamps, Long posted to Instagram during the attack. The post involved his mental state and whether people would believe here was sane.

Authorities have yet to determine a motive.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thousand oaks mass shootingmass shootingbarnightclubThousand OaksVentura County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Thousand Oaks gunman posted to social media during attack
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks mass shooting: 13 dead, including gunman
Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for gun control
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
Woolsey Fire now 70,000 acres as it burns in LA-Ventura County area
Woolsey Fire: AIR7 HD surveys neighborhoods affected by fire
Evacuation orders and road closures for Woolsey, Hill fires
Camp Fire in Butte County grows to 105,000 acres with 20 percent containment
Pepperdine University students take shelter as flames encroached on Malibu campus
Woolsey Fire whips up 'terrifying' firenado
CA firefighter advocate hits back at Trump's threat to withhold funding
2 arrested for looting in Ventura County evacuation zone
Show More
2 deaths in Malibu possibly related to Woolsey Fire
List of homes burned by the Woolsey Fire
Good news, California: Stanley the Giraffe is OK!
VIDEO: Authorities give 9 am update on Woolsey Fire
'Bachelor' mansion threatened by Woolsey Fire
More News