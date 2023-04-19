Photo released of driver accused of fatally striking Westlake High School student in horrific crash

Austin Eis has been identified as the suspect in a crash, described as intentional, that killed a Westlake High School student in Thousand Oaks.

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities on Wednesday released a booking photo of a man accused of intentionally slamming his vehicle into a group of teen pedestrians in Thousand Oaks, one of whom was killed in the rollover crash.

The collision occurred near Westlake High School after Austin Eis alleged committed a crime spree that included a stabbing. He was booked on suspicion of murder, attempted murder, attempted robbery, burglary, brandishing a firearm, resisting arrest, kidnapping, felony use of tear gas and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators said Eis began the crime spree 13 miles from where the crash occurred. Eis allegedly stabbed an employee at a Walmart store in Simi Valley. The circumstances of the store incident remained under investigation. There was no information on the condition of the stabbing victim, who was hospitalized.

Eis then made his way to his parents' home in Camarillo, where an argument led to police being summoned. That incident was followed by the collision in Thousand Oaks.

Area law enforcement officers were looking for the car in which the stabbing suspect fled when they learned it was involved in the Thousand Oaks crash.

"Eyewitnesses said that they actually saw the suspect make an intentional move to drive his vehicle up onto the sidewalk," said Deputy Wendell Campbell, a spokesman for the Thousand Oaks Police Department.

Campbell said he did not know if investigators had determined a motive.

Eis was treated for injuries before being booked. A firearm was recovered from the vehicle, Campbell said. Asked if the suspect was transient and living in the car, Campbell said that was not confirmed but it appeared likely.

Fifteen-year-old Wesley Welling was killed in the crash and three other students -- another 15-year-old boy and two girls, ages 14 and 16 -- were hospitalized. One victim remained hospitalized, and two others were released, Campbell said.

"During this time of unimaginable loss, our thoughts and prayers remain with these students, their families, friends, and the entire Warrior community," the Conejo Valley Unified School District said in a statement on Facebook.

Eis' bail was set at $5 million and he remained in custody Wednesday. He is expected to be formally arraigned Thursday.