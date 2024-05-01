Thousands of jellyfish-like creatures spotted off Newport Beach coast

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Thousands of strange sea creatures have again been spotted floating in waters off the coast of Orange County.

The creatures recently seen by whale watchers and others are known by their scientific name as Velella velella, commonly referred to as "by-the-wind sailors."

Their name comes from the sail-like part of their bodies, which stick up from the water.

Due to recent spring storms, the tiny blobs have been pushed towards local beaches.

Velella creatures, which look similar to jellyfish, are harmless.

Cellphone footage taken in Newport Beach by spectators shows Mola Mola fish feasting on a buffet of Velella.