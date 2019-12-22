Three passenger buses engulfed in flames at LAX, prompting traffic delays

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- At least three unoccupied passenger buses caught fire Saturday night at Los Angeles International Airport, fire officials said.Shortly after 9 p.m., LAX Airport said on its Twitter account that "there is a significant fire emergency at the LAX-it lot. Emergency responders are on scene. More to come. No immediate reports of injuries."Heavy smoke was seen spewing from the buses.There were no reports of of injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department, but the cleanup prompted the closing of the lots and was causing delays for airport traffic.The airport said that emergency crews were at the lot where people can get taxis and use ride-share services. They "are trying to restore service there as soon as possible," the airport said.The scene was cleared around 9:45 p.m., according to the airport's Twitter account, with Lyft, Uber and taxi services expected to resume operations.The cause remains under investigation.