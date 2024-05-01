Suspect in custody after chase ends in Rolling Hills Estates area

ROLLING HILLS ESTATES, Calif. (KABC) -- Three suspects were taken into custody Wednesday afternoon after a pursuit ended in the Rolling Hills Estates area.

Sheriff's officials spent a portion of the early afternoon searching for one suspect after two had already been apprehended. That suspect's clothing was reportedly found in trash cans in the area.

According to Palos Verdes Peninsula USD, three schools were placed on lockdown including, Soleado, Silver Spur and Palos Verdes Peninsula High School. They were cleared later in the afternoon.

The incident remains under investigation.