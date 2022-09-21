Female fighter pilots soar when the Thunderbirds hit Huntington Beach's Pacific Airshow on October 1

Jetting into Huntington Beach for the Pacific Airshow, the highly skilled Thunderbirds, past and present, include some supremely accomplished female fighter pilots.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- When the Thunderbirds are in action, you're seeing the U.S. Air Force bring its a-game, with the team performing heart-stopping maneuvers that will leave you breathless.

It's an experience that's impressive even to those in the pilot's seat.

"There's nothing quite like seeing six fighter jets flying just feet from each other, you know? Go over your head at a few hundred feet, especially with the afterburner lit, it's just deafening, It's incredible," said former Thunderbirds pilot, Michelle "Mace" Curran.

There have only been five women to fly with the Thunderbirds, and at the upcoming Pacific Airshow, Major Lauren "Threat" Schlichting will be the sole female pilot slicing her way through the sky.

You can watch the Pacific Airshow, hosted by ABC7's John Gregory and Leslie Lopez, on Saturday, October 1, where it will be streaming live - only on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.