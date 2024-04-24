KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Laguna Hills!

Get ready for the acrobatic adrenaline rush of KOOZA by Cirque du Soleil, under the BIG TOP at Laguna Hills Mall starting June 8, 2024!
KOOZA is a return to the origins of Cirque du Soleil that combines two circus traditions-acrobatic performance and the art of clowning
For your chance to win a four-pack of premium seating tickets, enter daily Monday, 4/29/24 through Sunday, 5/12/24 at 11:55 p.m. PT, simply by pressing the ENTER HERE button below.
See Official Rules here.
For more information about the show and to buy tickets, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/kooza.
