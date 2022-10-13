Compton murder: Man sentenced to 26 years to life for killing his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend

A man convicted of murdering his 19-year-old ex-girlfriend in Compton last year has been sentenced to 26 years to life in prison.

Before Victor Sosa was sentenced on Wednesday, Daisy De La O's parents had their chance to tell the court how he has devastated their family.

"He knew my Daisy outgrew him. He knew my Daisy didn't want him anymore," the victim's mother, Susana Salas, said of Sosa during her victim impact statement.

"All I ask today, your honor, is that this parasite should never, ever live a normal life, just like he took the possibility of me getting old without my baby."

The 19-year-old was murdered in February 2021. According to her family, Daisy broke up with Sosa over what they allege was an abusive relationship.

A month after their break-up, Sosa called Daisy so meet at the family's Compton apartment.

Sheriff's investigators say that's where he killed her by slashing her throat, rolling her up in a rug and dumping her body next to the family's apartment complex. A bloody knife was found next to her.

A search promptly ensued after he fled.

Daisy's friends posted TikTok videos of Sosa asking the public for help finding him. Eventually, he was found at a restaurant in Rosarito Beach, Mexico.

TikTok tips help catch Compton murder suspect in Mexico resort town

He was brought back to Southern California to face trial where he was convicted of first degree murder in May.

"There is still no sentence that can fill the void of not having to have the opportunity to see your daughter grow," Juan De La O, Daisy's father, told the court.

Salad told Eyewitness News while she's glad the legal process is over, she's going to spend the rest of her life grieving the loss of her daughter.