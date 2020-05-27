TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Jaden Hossler arrested in Texas on drug charges

Two TikTok stars from Los Angeles, Bryce Hall and Jaden Hossler, were arrested in Austin, Texas on drug-related charges.
By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Los Angeles TikTok stars are facing drug charges after they were arrested during a cross-country road trip.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Bryce Hall and 19-year-old Jaden Hossler on Monday outside Austin, Texas on drug-related charges.

Both were charged with possession of less than two ounces of marijuana.

Hossler was also charged with possession of less than 400 grams of a controlled substance, a felony.

The two were released after posting bail.

The duo have a combined 13 million followers on the app.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasarrestdrug arrestsocial media
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newsom: California gym reopening guidelines coming soon
Face masks included under plan to reopen LA County schools
Man, dog killed in Long Beach hit-and-run during police chase
46 more DMV field offices to reopen on Thursday
US deaths from coronavirus surpass 100,000 milestone
Half of Americans would get a COVID-19 vaccine: Poll
Nonprofit spreads love in Ventura community with food distribution
Show More
COVID pandemic: Is it safe to travel yet?
No prom? No problem: 7-year-old holds special event for his nanny
Official: California is moving too quickly to reopen churches, salons
COVID-19 update: LA County confirms 933 new cases, 53 new deaths
LA County to petition state to advance business reopenings
More TOP STORIES News