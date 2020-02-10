Society

Special-needs teens dance the night away at Santa Clarita prom organized by church, Tebow foundation

By
VALENCIA, Calif. (KABC) -- As the sun set in Santa Clarita Friday night, the stars came out.

Real Life Church in partnership with the Tim Tebow Foundation threw a prom for special-needs kids.

"When they walk off the bus, and their eyes light up and their parents burst into tears, that's coming close to how much Jesus has shown his love to us," said Rusty George, Pastor at Real Life church.

"I think a Night to Shine is such an amazing experience for a lot of people who are frequently left out," said Melanie Cross.

Night to Shine is equivalent to Oscar night for a lot of these kids.

"This is my sister's very first night to shine. She just turned 14 years old," said Brittany Barlog.

It's not a successful prom without some great dancing

"It's my favorite night because of the satisfaction I get for what we're doing," said Mike Diaz.

This is the fifth consecutive year Real Life Church has thrown a prom for a special-needs kids. What makes this one unique is it's the first year they partnered with the Tim Tebow Foundation.

"He has a bigger platform obviously than we do. So it enables us to get the word out more in our community," said George.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyvalenciasanta claritalos angeles countycharityspecial needs childrenchurchtim tebowprom
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Show More
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
More TOP STORIES News