A Southern California woman opened fire at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno before turning the gun on herself. Here is a timeline of the incident, as reported by police and family.Nasim Aghdam was reported missing by her father after she didn't answer her phone for two days. He told the Bay Area News Group that she "hated" YouTube and was angry that the company stopped paying her for videos she posted on the platform. He says he warned officers that she might go to YouTube.2 a.m.: Officers in Mountain View - about 30 miles (48 kilometers) from YouTube's headquarters - found Aghdam sleeping in her car in a parking lot. She told officers she left home because she was having issues with her family and was looking for a job. Police say she was asked a series of questions during a 20-minute interaction and "at no point" mentioned anything about YouTube.Police described her in the post as "calm and cooperative" throughout the interaction. Aghdam didn't appear to be a threat to herself or others, police spokeswoman Katie Nelson said.MORNING: Aghdam went to a gun range in the area before driving to the YouTube headquarters near San Francisco, San Bruno Police Chief Ed Barberini said.The suspect parked her vehicle behind a neighboring business, Barberini said, and then got into the YouTube building through a parking garage.12:46 p.m.: Police received numerous 911 calls reporting gunshots at the YouTube campus.12:48 p.m.: Officers arrived at the scene and searched for a suspect. Barberini said officers encountered employees fleeing and found one shooting victim near the building entrance.During the search, officers found a woman, who was declared dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. This woman was identified as 39-year-old Nasim Aghdam.Two additional gunshot victims were located after they had fled to a nearby business, Barberini said. The fire chief said that business was a Carl's Jr.Investigators are in the process of executing search warrants at two properties in the communities of Menifee and 4S Ranch.