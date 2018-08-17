Timeline: What happened before Shanann Watts and her young daughters went missing

EMBED </>More Videos

Bodies of pregnant Colorado woman Shanann Watts, 2 daughters likely found. Watch the report from Marci Gonzalez Action News at 5:30 p.m. on August 16, 2018.

FREDERICK, Colo. --
While authorities try and piece together the investigation into why 33-year-old Christopher Watts allegedly killed his pregnant wife and two young daughters, more information is surfacing about what happened days before the killings.

Frederick police said Shanann was dropped off at her home around 2 a.m. Monday after returning from a work trip in Arizona.

During an interview with KMGH-TV, Christopher said he last saw his wife around 5:15 a.m. Monday when he left home. He then said Shanann's friend stopped by around noon asking where she and the girls were.

Police said the woman went to Shanann's home around 1:40 p.m. after she missed a doctor's appointment and then reported the woman and her two daughters, 4-year-old Bella and 3-year-old Celeste, missing.

The bodies believed to be the missing trio were found on the property of one of Colorado's largest oil and gas drillers, a previous employer of Christopher, on Thursday.

Officials said the bodies of the young girls were found inside oil and gas tanks that "were mostly full." Investigators believe Christopher placed the girls in there to conceal the smell from passersby.


Christopher Watts was arrested Wednesday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of tampering with evidence.

Shanann's Facebook account painted a portrait of a happy family, with a constant feed of photos and videos of her family, friends and herself. Her comments were typically upbeat, saying how happy she was, whether she was running errands, playing with her kids or promoting a health program.
EMBED More News Videos

Colorado man charged in murder of missing family. Clayton Sandell reports on August 16, 2018.


She posted selfies of her and her husband smiling in restaurants, in front of the ocean on vacation and at their house. On one from May 5, she wrote: "I love this man! He's my ROCK!"

She posted a photo on June 19 of some texts with her husband after sending him a sonogram. He replied that he loved the baby already.

She posted: "I love Chris! He's the best dad us girls could ask for."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
woman killedmurdercrimepregnancybody foundu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Dad directs police to bodies of his pregnant wife and girls
Top Stories
Rapper Young Thug arrested at album-release party in Hollywood
Teen says friend asked to be pushed off bridge
1 critical after multi-vehicle crash on 405 Fwy in Van Nuys
Mysterious odor reported in several OC cities
Trump cancels military parade, blames local politicians as estimated cost balloons
Man stabbed 15 times in Costa Mesa
NYU offers free tuition for all medical students
Santa Clarita carjacking suspect caught after chase, crash
Show More
'Star Trek' actress Nichelle Nichols at center of legal feud
Fire destroys part of West Hollywood apartment building
Aretha Franklin's 'Amazing Grace' was recorded at LA church
Police impersonators rob woman at gunpoint in El Monte
Aretha Franklin's ex-husband actor Glynn Turman recalls the soul icon
More News