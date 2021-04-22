Homeless in Southern California

2nd tiny home village opens in NoHo to help homeless individuals

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- What used to be unusable city park space in North Hollywood is now a tiny home village to help the homeless.

The 103 tiny homes are 64-square-feet and cost $43,000 per bed, or $8.6 million total, according to Councilman Paul Krekorian's office.

It's the second tiny home village to be built in the city of Los Angeles - both are in the San Fernando Valley.

"This is a life changing moment to go from living in a tent on a sidewalk to living in your own private, secure, hygienic, space like this," Krekorian said.



The tiny homes offer a bed, air conditioning, heating and storage space. Working with the faith-based organization Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission, this community will provide things like clean bathrooms and showers and three meals a day.

The first tiny home village opened earlier this year. The spaces are full. According to the head of Hope of the Valley, these tiny homes are helping the men and women who have moved in.

Amid Thursday's ribbon cutting, the city and county of Los Angeles is dealing with a legal challenge. A federal judge has ordered the city and county to shelter the homeless residents of Skid Row within 180 days or 6 months and audit any spending related to the homeless crisis.

That includes the $1 billion Mayor Eric Garcetti has pledged in the city budget to combat homelessness.

"I hope we can sit down with the judge and see eye to eye and understand that. I know he comes with a good heart and good intentions. You heard today from folks on Skid Row and advocates say that's not the way to do this. So if everybody has good intentions, let's not do theatrics and let's not do, you know, throwing stones at each other. Let's actually continue doing the work and for anybody who doesn't think that work isn't being done I invite them to places like this today," the mayor said.

