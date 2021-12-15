Business

T-Mobile announces $20 an hour minimum wage for all employees

T-Mobile is introducing a new minimum wage of $20 an hour for both full-time and part-time employees, the company's CEO announced last week.

CEO Mike Sievert made the announcement in a blog post, saying the move was about "inclusion" and made to "draw a line that ensures no employee is left behind."

"Every single employee at T-Mobile, even our newest team members just starting to build their skill base, should have a competitive wage," Sievert wrote. "So, we have decided to implement a nationwide minimum pay at T-Mobile of at least $20 per hour. This will now apply to every single employee regardless of role, or full-time or part-time status."

Sievert added that most employees already earn well above that pay, especially when incentive pay is included.

T-Mobile's announcement comes as many retailers, restaurants and other service sector employers raise pay, offer signing bonuses and sweeten their benefits packages in response to struggles hiring workers.

Amazon, Target, Best Buy and others have raised their starting wages to $15 an hour in recent years.

The CNN Wire contributed to this report.

