Child endangerment charges dropped against NorCal couple after toddlers found locked in cage-like cribs

Two twin 3-year-old boys were found locked in cage-like cribs in Modoc County in Northern California.

The modified cribs were stacked on top of each other with numerous plywood panels and metal hooks attached to keep the toddlers from escaping.

Officers serving a warrant made the discovery. Officials arrested 25-year-old Ramon Alberto Zendejas and his girlfriend, 25-year-old Mercadies Irene Williams.

Inside the home, investigators said they found evidence of a marijuana honey oil lab, methamphetamine, firearms and ammunition.

The children's parents were both arrested and faced multiple charges, initially including child endangerment. However, after interviewing the parents, the Modoc County District Attorney Sam Kyllo said they won't be charged with child endangerment after all.

Kyllo said the parents explained they had locked the kids up to keep them away from the dangerous items inside their home.

The parents will continue to face misdemeanor charges of meth possession.
