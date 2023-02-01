Tom Girardi, disbarred LA celebrity lawyer, indicted for allegedly embezzling $15M in client money

Tom Girardi, co-founder of the defunct Los Angeles law firm Girardi Keese, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly embezzling over $15 million in client money, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tom Girardi, co-founder of the defunct Los Angeles law firm Girardi Keese, has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly embezzling over $15 million in client money, prosecutors announced Wednesday.

The 83-year-old, of Seal Beach, has been charged with five counts of wire fraud, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. That carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Girardi, who is in the process of divorce from "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne, has been under fire for allegedly embezzling millions of dollars from his clients while he was one of the most prominent attorneys in Los Angeles.

He was disbarred in California in July 2022. He has since been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and placed under a conservatorship.

Also named in the indictment is Christopher Kazuo Kamon, who was arrested in November 2022 on a federal criminal complaint. He remains in federal custody.

Kamon was the controller and chief financial officer of Girardi Keese from 2004 until December 2020. Federal prosecutors allege Kamon worked with Girardi to fraudulently obtain money from the firm's clients.

"Mr. Girardi and Mr. Kamon stand accused of engaging in a widespread scheme to steal from their clients and lie to them to cover up the fraud," United States Attorney Martin Estrada said in a press release. "In doing so, they allegedly preyed on the very people who trusted and relied upon them the most-their clients. Actions like the ones alleged in the indictment bring disrepute upon the legal profession and will not be tolerated by my office."

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.