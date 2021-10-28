Community & Events

Tom Hanks crashes beachfront wedding in Santa Monica

"He asked if he can take a picture with us," said San Dimas local Tashia Farries.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tom Hanks crashes beachfront wedding in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (KABC) -- A local couple from San Dimas had an unexpected wedding crasher over the weekend.

Actor Tom Hanks stopped to take photos with Diciembre and Tashia Farries in Santa Monica after their ceremony on the beach. According to the couple, Hanks said he had been watching the ceremony from afar.

"He asked if he can take a picture with us and gave us a lot of positive words and good love advice," said Tashia Farries.

The couple said their special day was even better than they had hoped for. But they felt like their unexpected guest gave them a sign. Hanks and Diciembrie's late brother have the same birthday.

"My brother passed away back in 2017. So, it was very special to know that out of all people that could have been on Santa Monica beach that day, it was Tom Hanks. And we just kind of feel like that was my brother Dante's way of letting us know that he was there," said Diciembre Farries.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventssanta monicalos angeles countytom hankscommunity journalistbeachesin the communityweddingwedding crashers
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Villanueva criticizes COVID vaccine mandate for LASD employees
Full proof of vaccination in LA County starts next week as cases grow
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassing Gigi Hadid, mom
Applications open Friday for LA's basic guaranteed income program
Pancreatic cancer patient gets big boost from friend Serena Williams
2 people detained at LAX after reports of person with firearm
Show More
FDA expected to authorize vaccine for kids today
Officer-involved shooting prompts closure of westbound 22 Fwy in OC
Flight attendant who was punched had accidentally bumped passenger
US in talks to compensate families separated at border
The candidate pool in LA mayor's race is getting more crowded
More TOP STORIES News