Tom Hanks crashes beachfront wedding in Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA (KABC) -- A local couple from San Dimas had an unexpected wedding crasher over the weekend.Actor Tom Hanks stopped to take photos with Diciembre and Tashia Farries in Santa Monica after their ceremony on the beach. According to the couple, Hanks said he had been watching the ceremony from afar."He asked if he can take a picture with us and gave us a lot of positive words and good love advice," said Tashia Farries.The couple said their special day was even better than they had hoped for. But they felt like their unexpected guest gave them a sign. Hanks and Diciembrie's late brother have the same birthday."My brother passed away back in 2017. So, it was very special to know that out of all people that could have been on Santa Monica beach that day, it was Tom Hanks. And we just kind of feel like that was my brother Dante's way of letting us know that he was there," said Diciembre Farries.