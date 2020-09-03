Baseball legend Tom Seaver passes away due to COVID-19, dementia

Tom Seaver entered big league baseball with expectations of greatness. And by the end of his 20-year career, he had exceeded them all. Watch a video tribute to the Hall of Fame legend. https://t.co/1igowC8EIs — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) September 3, 2020

Hall of Fame pitcher and California native Tom Seaver has died at the age of 75.The legend passed away on Monday due to complications from Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.Seaver was born and raised in Fresno and attended Fresno High School. Nicknamed "The Franchise" and "Tom Terrific" during his time with the New York Mets, Seaver was a 12-time All-Star, a 3-time National League Cy Young Award winner and a World Series Champion.He was recruited to play on scholarship at the University of Southern California, posting a 10-2 record. He was drafted by the Dodgers in 1965, but the team declined to meet his salary request.Seaver would go on to start his MLB career with the New York Mets.Over a 20-year major league career that began in 1967, Seaver won 311 games and had an ERA of 2.86.After retirement, he lived in the Napa Valley where he ran a vineyard with his wife.Seaver also served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was diagnosed with dementia in 2019.Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred released the following statement: