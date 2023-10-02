Fan with no arms throws 1st pitch at Angels game, finishing 15-year tour of MLB parks

A lifelong baseball fan who was born without arms threw out the first pitch at Angel Stadium on Sunday, completing an epic tour of all 30 MLB parks.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A lifelong baseball fan who was born without arms threw out the first pitch at Angel Stadium on Sunday, completing an epic tour of all 30 MLB parks.

For the last 15 years, Tom Willis was on a mission to throw out first pitches at every Major League Baseball stadium around the country as part of his "Pitch For Awareness" effort. The tour was intended to showcase the capabilities of people with disabilities.

Willis, who has been married for nearly 40 years, says he counted on support from his wife for his journey.

"It's unbelievable," he said.

"I just pulled off 30 stadiums in 15 years. I traveled over 80,000 miles. I spent a lot of my savings account on this. But very fortunately I've got an amazing wife who supported me and put up with this and said if it's something I need to do then we will definitely do it together."

Willis, who lives in San Diego, also tours as a motivational speaker, addressing civic groups and schools about people with disabilities.