Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda hospitalized in Orange County

Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County and is in intensive care, the Dodgers tweeted.

Former Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Tommy Lasorda is pictured before Game 3 of the 2018 World Series against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Dodgers legend Tommy Lasorda has been hospitalized in Orange County and is in intensive care, the Dodgers tweeted Sunday.

The Dodgers tweeted Lasorda, 93, is "resting comfortably."

"The family appreciates everyone's thoughts and prayers; however, they request their privacy at this time," the tweet said.

The tweet did not detail why Lasorda was hospitalized.

Lasorda managed the Dodgers to two World Series championships in the 80s. He managed the team for 20 seasons from 1976 to 1996 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
