Immunity boost to weight loss, DIY power shots may offer a boost to your health

These easy, homemade tonics can help fortify your immune system to give your body an upper hand when battling viruses.
You've no doubt seen those pricey power shots often found at the checkout counters at markets. Why buy when you can make it yourself?

A little herb and spice, a splash of juice and you've got yourself some helpful healers:

To lower risk of disease:
- 1 tsp ground turmeric - a powerful anti-inflammatory
- pinch of black pepper - to help body absorb the curcumin, the active ingredient in turmeric
- 1/4 C full fat coconut milk - a rich creamy way to enjoy. This one might be better heated.

For muscle recovery:
- 1/4 C tart cherry juice
- 2 tsp chia seeds
- pinch of sea salt
- Tart cherry juice has been found to reduce muscle soreness in marathoners. Plus the chia seeds help to retain lost fluids and the sea salt may bring back electrolytes lost from sweating.

A spicy cold/flu fighter:
- 1 T fresh grated ginger, 1/4 C pomegranate juice, 1/4 tsp cayenne powder
- Ginger is highly anti-inflammatory and anti-microbial, pomegranate juice has a huge done of antioxidants and cayenne contains capsaicin which can open up your congested nasal passages. If you feel something coming on, you can try a few of these daily.

Crank up metabolism:
- 2 T Apple Cider Vinegar,
- 2 T water,
- 1/2 tsp cinnamon
The vinegar is known to perk up your metabolism and help control blood sugar, as does cinnamon. The water is added to help you get this tart tonic down!

These shots, created by dietitians Ali Miller and Maribeth Evezich, can be whipped up weekly. Just multiply the ingredients by seven. Another idea, put a weeks worth in an ice cube tray to pop a frozen fresh shot daily.

