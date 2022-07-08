Arts & Entertainment

Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79

EMBED <>More Videos

Tony Sirico, 'The Sopranos' star, dies at 79

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Tony Sirico, the actor known for his role as Peter Paul "Paulie Walnuts" Gualtieri on "The Sopranos," has died at the age of 79.

The news was shared by his Sopranos co-star Michael Imperioli on his Instagram page.

"It pains me to say that my dear friend, colleague and partner in crime, the great TONY SIRICO has passed away today. Tony was like no one else: he was as tough, as loyal and as big hearted as anyone i've ever known. I was at his side through so much: through good times and bad. But mostly good. And we had a lot of laughs. We found a groove as Christopher and Paulie and I am proud to say I did a lot of my best and most fun work with my dear pal Tony. I will miss him forever. He is truly irreplaceable. I send love to his family, friends and his many many fans. He was beloved and will never be forgotten. Heartbroken today."

Sirico appeared in each season of "The Sopranos," playing a loyal mobster to Tony Soprano. Sirico played the wisecracking confidant during the show's entire run from 1999 to 2007. The character became a fan favorite for his wisecracks and trademark hairdo.

ABC News contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsopranoscelebrity deaths
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man throws powerful firework into Anaheim home, injuring woman
Former Japanese prime minister assassinated during speech
Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died
Elon Musk terminating $44 billion deal to buy Twitter
Shinzo Abe had deep connections to USC, Southern California
Entire nation stunned by assassination of Shinzo Abe
Newport Beach to pilot new 'water wheel' to scoop out ocean trash
Show More
Lawsuit says BofA failed to warn customers about risks of using Zelle
Feeling hungry? Here's how to get paid to review Vegas casino buffets
LA ordinance requires hotels to provide workers with security devices
Biden signs executive order on abortion access
LA begins opening celebrations for long-awaited Sixth Street Viaduct
More TOP STORIES News