'Top Gun' house in Oceanside reopens as aviation-themed retro pie shop

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- The iconic "Top Gun" house is preparing for its official grand opening this week -- as a pie shop.Jake Bachman, the Marketing Coordinator with F10 Hospitality, said the "Top Gun" house, the official home of the famous High Pie, had a soft opening earlier this month.On Thursday, movie fans lined up outside the door, waiting to get a behind-the-scenes look, but this wasn't where we saw the action between Goose and Maverick.This is where we saw the fireworks fly between Maverick and his instructor Charlie, played by Kelly McGillis.The cottage is where Charlie lived in the 1986 hit.The "Top Gun" house is well-known in Oceanside. It was just down the street before its relocation to this spot in 2019.Now it houses High Pie -- part of the final phase of the Mission Pacific Hotel.It's a partnership with Palm Springs restaurateur, Tara Lazar."A lot of people were really happy to see it redesigned, keeping its integrity and its historical value, but being incorporated back into the community in a way that both locals and tourists can enjoy," Bachman said.Local David Wallerstein said he was happy to see it bringing business to town."We're excited to have it part of the community again and this is a trademark. We're really glad to have it," Wallerstein said.Inside, customers can find some movie posters, memorabilia, merchandise and of course, hand pies in three flavors made with fruits from local farmers. There are also dipping sauces and coffee, but the main attraction is the house itself.It was obvious when Eyewitness News visited -- everyone wanted a picture in front of the "Top Gun" house.Melanie Bautista said her visit here with her family was her birthday wish come true."I grew up with my dad watching the 'Top Gun' movie, so when we found out they had restored the house, I wanted to come and see it," Bautista said.High Pie's official grand opening is scheduled for Friday.