Topanga Canyon Boulevard closure causing frustration among residents, businesses

The road closure of Topanga Canyon Boulevard due to a landslide is creating frustration among residents and business owners.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The earth continues to move at the site of a landslide on Topanga Canyon Boulevard that occurred one month ago, which is why the road is still closed.

The community of Topanga is used to road closures, but residents told Eyewitness News this one is different.

"It's been horrible. It's been a really scary situation," Topanga resident Rebecca Green said. "The commute is inconvenient, but that's not the real issue. The real issue is we don't have our leadership supporting us during this time."

"We don't have any answer about how long it's going to take, so we can't even create a plan... The unknown is very scary," said Claire Denis, owner of Cafe Mimosa in Topanga.

Businesses says they're worried they'll have to close for good because of the lack of customers and issues with getting supplies.

Lisa Ward says her son, who attends Paul Revere Middle School, has to now sit on a school bus for a total of five hours each day.

"He called me in a complete state of distress saying 'Mom, we've been on the bus three hours. The air conditioning isn't cutting it. I'm dying of heat. I'm never getting on the school bus again. I don't care if I don't graduate.' Because he's due to graduate this June. He's never said that," Ward said.

Highway 27, also known as Topanga Canyon Boulevard, is closed near Grandview which means no access to the ocean, Malibu and Pacific Palisades. If you want to enter the community of Topanga you have to access it from the San Fernando Valley.

"We're still seeing movement. This landslide has actually grown in size. There is now a couple of car-size boulders," said Jim Medina, public information officer for Caltrans District 7.

More rain is on the way this weekend. Caltrans has said the road will remain closed for an unknown duration, but after the coming storm they'll do a re-assessment and release an action plan.