Video captures large mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at Nordstrom store inside Topanga mall

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking video captured a mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in Topanga and police are now searching for up to 30 suspects involved.

Police said it happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Nordstrom store inside Westfield Topanga Mall.

Video shared by an Instagram user shows the large group of suspects smashing display cases, grabbing merchandise and running out the door.

Police said a security guard at the store was sprayed with either Mace pepper spray or bear spray. Between 20 to 30 suspects were involved and all fled the scene, police said.

Investigators are still working to calculate the total cost of the items that were stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.