WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Video captures large mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at Nordstrom store inside Topanga mall

KABC logo
Sunday, August 13, 2023 2:26AM
Video captures mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at Topanga mall
EMBED <>More Videos

Shocking video captured a mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in Topanga and police are now searching for up to 30 suspects involved.

TOPANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Shocking video captured a mob-style smash-and-grab robbery at a mall in Topanga and police are now searching for up to 30 suspects involved.

Police said it happened around 4:15 p.m. Saturday at the Nordstrom store inside Westfield Topanga Mall.

Video shared by an Instagram user shows the large group of suspects smashing display cases, grabbing merchandise and running out the door.

Police said a security guard at the store was sprayed with either Mace pepper spray or bear spray. Between 20 to 30 suspects were involved and all fled the scene, police said.

Investigators are still working to calculate the total cost of the items that were stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW