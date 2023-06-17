A pair of thieves were caught on video breaking into a Torrance home and getting away with clothing, jewelry and cash.

Thieves steal $60K worth of items from Torrance home in burglary caught on video

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pair of thieves were caught on video breaking into a Torrance home and getting away with clothing, jewelry and cash.

Video showed the first thief entering the home on Cabrillo Avenue on Thursday, then placing the homeowner's dogs in a crate.

The thief in sunglasses then leaves and later returns with his partner, and the two men head upstairs.

The thieves got away with $60,000 worth of items, including more than $20,000 in cash.

One of the victims said the real damage is now not feeling safe in her own home.

"I had a safe with all important documents, social security cards of my siblings and mine, our passports. About $22,000 in there," said Melody. "It's not even about the material stuff, it's about, like, not feeling safe in your own home."

The victim is hoping someone recognizes these men and turns them in.