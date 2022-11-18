Caught on video: Thieves in Lamborghini steal catalytic converter in under 2 minutes in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police are searching for a group of suspected catalytic converter thieves who pulled up to the crime scene in Torrance in a $300,000 car.
The incident happened last week near 184th Street and Prairie Avenue around 4 a.m., the Torrance Police Department said in a tweet. Surveillance video shows four men in a yellow Lamborghini Urus with black rims pulling up next to a white van.
Within seconds, they had the white van on a jack. In less than two minutes, they stole the converter and left the scene.
Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at (310) 618-5570.