Investigation underway after elderly man found dead inside Torrance home; grandson detained

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- An elderly man was found dead inside a Torrance home Friday, prompting a death investigation that resulted in the detainment of his grandson.

Deputies responded to the home on West 227th Street shortly before 5 a.m. after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They found the victim, a man believed to be around 80 years old, unresponsive inside the house. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim's grandson, said to be in his 30s, was detained as a person of interest but investigators have not provided a reason as to why.

"We're currently processing the scene. We're canvassing the area for witnesses and any potential surveillance. We're in the early stages of the investigation at this time," said Lt. Art Spencer with the department's homicide bureau.

Investigators could not say how the man died or if a weapon was used.