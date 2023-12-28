Woman killed with sledgehammer at El Camino College in Torrance; suspect arrested

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Police arrested a man suspected of using a sledgehammer to kill a woman in her 60s at El Camino College in Torrance on Christmas Eve, authorities said.

The attack was reported just after 7 a.m. Sunday in the 16000 block of Crenshaw Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. Authorities said the victim was collecting recyclables at the campus when she was assaulted.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died the next day. She was described as an Asian woman between the ages of 60 and 65. Her name has not been released.

An investigation by the El Camino College Police Department and Sheriff's Homicide Bureau led to the arrest of Jeffery Davis near the campus, authorities said.

It was unclear what motivated the assault.

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.

Anyone with information regarding the killing is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

City News Service contributed to this report.