Little League World Series: Torrance all-stars, facing elimination, take on Ohio in must-win game

TORRANCE, Calif. (CNS) -- The all-star team from the Torrance Little League is in a must-win situation Thursday as it faces its counterpart from Hamilton, Ohio in an elimination bracket game of the Little League World Series.The game at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is a rematch of Torrance's 9-0 victory Sunday."We're pretty familiar with their lineup and with their hitters," Torrance manager Javier Chavez said. "It's going to be a good game, but nothing that we haven't seen before."Thursday's loser will be eliminated from the modified double-elimination tournament while the winner will play for the championship of the Tom Seaver Bracket Saturday against the all-star team from the Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Little League, which defeated Torrance, 1-0, Wednesday.With the Little League World Series limited to U.S. teams because of the coronavirus pandemic, the brackets were named for Tom Seaver and Hank Aaron, Hall of Famers who died in 2020 and 2021. The two bracket winners will meet for the world championship Sunday.The Little League World Series is customarily divided into U.S. and international brackets.Torrance is seeking to become the first team from Los Angeles County to win the Little League World Series since 1963, when the all-star team from the Granada Hills National Little League won.Torrance was held hitless Wednesday at Volunteer Stadium by left-hander Gavin Weir who struck out 14 batters in six innings. Weir has allowed one hit over his last 609 pitches with 114 strikeouts over that span, according to ESPN.