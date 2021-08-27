Sports

Little League World Series: Torrance all-stars, facing elimination, take on Ohio in must-win game

EMBED <>More Videos

Torrance team advances to Little League World Series

TORRANCE, Calif. (CNS) -- The all-star team from the Torrance Little League is in a must-win situation Thursday as it faces its counterpart from Hamilton, Ohio in an elimination bracket game of the Little League World Series.

The game at Howard J. Lamade Stadium in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania is a rematch of Torrance's 9-0 victory Sunday.

"We're pretty familiar with their lineup and with their hitters," Torrance manager Javier Chavez said. "It's going to be a good game, but nothing that we haven't seen before."

Thursday's loser will be eliminated from the modified double-elimination tournament while the winner will play for the championship of the Tom Seaver Bracket Saturday against the all-star team from the Sioux Falls (South Dakota) Little League, which defeated Torrance, 1-0, Wednesday.

With the Little League World Series limited to U.S. teams because of the coronavirus pandemic, the brackets were named for Tom Seaver and Hank Aaron, Hall of Famers who died in 2020 and 2021. The two bracket winners will meet for the world championship Sunday.

The Little League World Series is customarily divided into U.S. and international brackets.

Torrance is seeking to become the first team from Los Angeles County to win the Little League World Series since 1963, when the all-star team from the Granada Hills National Little League won.

Torrance was held hitless Wednesday at Volunteer Stadium by left-hander Gavin Weir who struck out 14 batters in six innings. Weir has allowed one hit over his last 609 pitches with 114 strikeouts over that span, according to ESPN.

The video above is from a previous report.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportstorrancelos angeles countybaseballlittle league
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Kabul airport attack kills 60 Afghans, 13 US service members
IE football coach accused of planting hidden camera in girl's bathroom
Man forced way into OC home, fatally shot by occupant, police say
LAUSD confirms district's 1st COVID outbreak at Hollywood school
2 deputies charged in coverup of on-duty assault in East Los Angeles
LA County sees decline in COVID cases, but surge not over
OC's monthly COVID death rate shows upward trend amid delta variant
Show More
California failed to properly distribute federal funding for homeless
Suspect in Redondo Beach shooting randomly opened fire, police say
Navigation Day in OC hopes to steer unhouses to new programs
Anthony Anderson reflects on last season of Emmy nominated 'Black-ish'
Dodgers offer excuse note to fans after 16-inning win over Padres
More TOP STORIES News