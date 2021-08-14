Torrance becomes 1st LA County team to reach Little League World Series since 1994

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The Torrance Little League all-star team will play in the Little League World Series after the team won in extra innings against Petaluma in the West Regional semifinal Friday afternoon.Torrance will be the first team from Los Angeles County to play in the Little League World Series since 1994.The game, which was televised on ESPN, was scoreless until extra innings. That's when Torrance blew it wide open.Torrance won 6-0, scoring all runs in the 7th inning. At one point, a player stole home.It's been a strange season for the team. Friday's game in San Bernardino had mostly empty seats due to COVID-19 restrictions.The team is also in a semi-bubble environment. They haven't been able to have close contact with their parents since last Friday."The only way we can talk to them is through texting and calling," one parent said. "We miss them. We'll see them soon."After a nail-biting series of come-from-behind wins, the kids from Torrance finally punched their ticket to Williamsport. Some of the parents jokingly refer to the team as the "Cardiac Kids."Torrance will play the team from Honolulu Saturday for the West Regional championship. Regardless of which team wins, both will be headed to the Little League World Series.