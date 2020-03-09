Woman with knife in Torrance killed in officer-involved shooting

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A knife-wielding woman was shot and killed by officers in Torrance early Sunday, officials say.The incident happened in the area of Yukon Avenue and 182nd Street Sunday morning.Torrance police say officers responded to a domestic violence call and were confronted by a violent woman with a knife.They say she refused to put the knife down and was shot.Paramedics rushed the woman to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.