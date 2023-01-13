Torrance police searching for more victims of security guard after arrest for sexual assault

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- An armed security guard accused of multiple sexual assaults in Torrance has been arrested, and police believe there could be more victims.

According to the Torrance Police Department, the armed security guard was on duty when he coerced a woman into having sex so he wouldn't report her for trespassing in early December.

During the investigation, detectives learned he was targeting women experiencing homelessness or suffering from drug addiction. The man, who has not been publicly identified, was arrested on Dec. 21.

Detectives have identified three victims so far, but are asking the public to help identify any other potential victims.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact police at (310) 328- 3456.