WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man devastated after his small plane is stolen by thieves in Torrance

KABC logo
Saturday, January 13, 2024 6:16AM
Thieves steal small plane from Torrance parking lot
A pilot is speaking out after his small plane was stolen from a Torrance parking lot in a theft caught on camera.
KABC

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot is speaking out after his small plane was stolen from a Torrance parking lot in a theft caught on camera.

Anis Pradhan says he's had the plane for more than 10 years and has poured thousands of hours of hard work into it, along with a lot of money.

"All my work for all these years just disappeared in a matter of a few minutes, which is heart-wrenching," Pradhan said.

Surveillance video showed a white pickup truck take off with a trailer that was storing the plane.

Los Angeles police say the theft happened in the 22800 block of Lockness Avenue last Wednesday around 8:15 p.m.

Pradhan says he noticed a group of individuals canvasing the parking lot last month.

He's now conducting his own search in hopes of finding any clue of the plane's whereabouts.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW