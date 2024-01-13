Man devastated after his small plane is stolen by thieves in Torrance

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A pilot is speaking out after his small plane was stolen from a Torrance parking lot in a theft caught on camera.

Anis Pradhan says he's had the plane for more than 10 years and has poured thousands of hours of hard work into it, along with a lot of money.

"All my work for all these years just disappeared in a matter of a few minutes, which is heart-wrenching," Pradhan said.

Surveillance video showed a white pickup truck take off with a trailer that was storing the plane.

Los Angeles police say the theft happened in the 22800 block of Lockness Avenue last Wednesday around 8:15 p.m.

Pradhan says he noticed a group of individuals canvasing the parking lot last month.

He's now conducting his own search in hopes of finding any clue of the plane's whereabouts.