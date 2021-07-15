Torrance mothers protest proposed location of tiny homes for the homeless

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=10844046" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Los Angeles city councilmen spent the night at a newly constructed Tiny Home Village in Tarzana that is set to welcome homeless people starting in July.

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of mothers gathered outside Torrance City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the location of where pod homes could be placed to house the homeless.City leaders voted last month to place 40 tiny homes in the parking lot behind the city's courthouse.Concerned residents believe the proposed location is too close to where children are usually present."It needs to be somewhere maybe a little more industrial or somewhere away from so many children. That's all," said Bonnie Ahmad, a Torrance resident who showed up outside city hall.The city hopes to use the pods as a transition to help people get off the streets.