Society

Torrance mothers protest proposed location of tiny homes for the homeless

EMBED <>More Videos

Torrance moms protest location of tiny homes for the homeless

TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- A group of mothers gathered outside Torrance City Hall Tuesday afternoon to protest the location of where pod homes could be placed to house the homeless.

City leaders voted last month to place 40 tiny homes in the parking lot behind the city's courthouse.

Concerned residents believe the proposed location is too close to where children are usually present.

"It needs to be somewhere maybe a little more industrial or somewhere away from so many children. That's all," said Bonnie Ahmad, a Torrance resident who showed up outside city hall.

The city hopes to use the pods as a transition to help people get off the streets.

RELATED: Tiny home village set to welcome homeless people in Tarzana
EMBED More News Videos

Los Angeles city councilmen spent the night at a newly constructed Tiny Home Village in Tarzana that is set to welcome homeless people starting in July.



Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societytorrancelos angeles countyhomeless in southern californiahomelesstiny house
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man with weapons detained at DTLA federal building
Motorcyclist killed in 101 crash near Encino
Britney Spears allowed new lawyer in conservatorship case
Officers without guns? One California city gives it a try
Father sought after toddler found dead at South LA motel
Unvaccinated account for all COVID hospitalizations in LA County
Woman rescued after leaving notes pointed police to her abductor
Show More
George Floyd mural vandalized at Laugh Factory in Hollywood
Search of stolen vehicle in Victorville leads to cache of weapons
NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge
Bay Area doctor arrested for sale of fake COVID-19 vaccines, cards
This CA city's approach to help homeless could be model for others
More TOP STORIES News