Torrance mothers protest proposed location of tiny homes for the homeless

City leaders voted last month to place 40 tiny homes in the parking lot behind the city's courthouse.
Concerned residents believe the proposed location is too close to where children are usually present.
"It needs to be somewhere maybe a little more industrial or somewhere away from so many children. That's all," said Bonnie Ahmad, a Torrance resident who showed up outside city hall.
The city hopes to use the pods as a transition to help people get off the streets.
