Torrance Tirade: Woman seen in anti-Asian rant arrested for 2019 incident

Lena Hernandez, the woman seen in two viral videos delivering anti-Asian rants at a Torrance park, has been arrested for battery in connection to a 2019 incident, officials say.
TORRANCE, Calif. (KABC) -- Lena Hernandez, the woman seen in two viral videos delivering anti-Asian rants at a Torrance park was arrested Friday in connection to a 2019 incident at a Torrance mall, officials say.

Hernandez, 54, of Long Beach had been previously identified as the woman seen telling one woman "Go back to whatever (expletive) Asian country you belong in."

The same day she was also captured on video using similar offensive language to a man, speaking in a mock Asian accent, telling him to "go home" and calling him "Chinaman."
She will not face charges in those two incidents because of insufficient evidence, according to the Torrance City Attorney's Office.

But she was charged on Thursday with a misdemeanor battery charge in connection with an earlier incident and a warrant was issued for her arrest.

Authorities found her Friday and took her into custody on the arrest warrant. She's expected to be released soon on bail.

Because of COVID-19, such misdemeanor cases have been resulting in the suspect being released after arrest with low or no bail. In her case, bail was set at $1.
The woman seen on videos posted on social media in a series of racist altercations against members of the Asian community in Torrance has been identified as a 56-year-old resident of Long Beach, authorities announced Friday.



After those videos came out, another woman stepped forward to report a physical altercation involving Hernandez in October 2019 at a local mall. That incident involved Hernandez allegedly verbal assaulting a custodian and then physically assaulting a woman who tried to intervene.

The alleged victim reported it at the time to Torrance police, but says no action was taken.

The person tweeted: "I filed a police report on this same lady back in October 2019 due to a physical attack ON ME. Nothing came of it. What are you going to do about it NOW? @TorrancePD"

After the videos of the park incidents went viral, the Torrance City Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint for battery against Hernandez, a misdemeanor.

Other people are coming forward to report hostile encounters with a woman who was recorded delivering an anti-Asian rant in a Torrance park. This raw video shows one such alleged incident.

