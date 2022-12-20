Fire causes $1.5 million in damage to Riverside toy-distribution business

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Only days before Christmas, stuffed animals and other kids' items went up in flames as a fire tore through a toy business in Riverside.

When fire crews showed up Sunday night to a report of a structure fire on View Park Court, they found a commercial yard and building on fire, including trailers stuffed with toys.

The company, Big T Toys and Sports, makes stuffed animals and sports-themed toys for carnivals that are handed out as prizes.

Firefighters contained the flames to the original property and had the fire out within about 70 minutes of arriving on scene.

The loss was estimated at $1.5 million, though saved property was estimated at $3 million.

No injuries were reported.

The department's arson unit is investigating the cause of the fire.