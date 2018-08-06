Trabuco Canyon brush fire: Fast-moving blaze burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations

EMBED </>More Videos

A fast-moving brush fire in the Cleveland National Forest prompted the evacuation of communities and campgrounds near Trabuco Canyon on Monday. (KABC)

By and Veronica Miracle
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
A fast-moving brush fire in the Cleveland National Forest prompted the evacuation of communities and campgrounds near Trabuco Canyon on Monday.

The blaze, dubbed the Holy Fire, was first reported around 1:30 p.m. near Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads - across the main divide between Orange and Riverside counties.

The Orange County Fire Authority initially said the blaze burned between 7 and 10 acres, and one structure was lost. Authorities said the fast-moving fire charred more than 1,200 acres by the late afternoon.

Mandatory evacuations were also ordered for the following areas: Holy Jim Canyon, Trabuco Canyon recreational residence tract and the Blue Jay and Falcon campgrounds.

Evacuee Tilson Shumate and his wife live in the Holy Jim Canyon area, where they said they barely made it out alive.

"Fire travels faster than you think," he said. "It's an incredible sensation to be in this and to be faced with life and death. We think we're ready to die, but are we? I don't know, man. I don't want to go like this, Lord, get us out of here."

A Red Cross evacuation shelter was set up at the Bell Tower Regional Community Center, 22232 El Paseo in Rancho Santa Margarita. It was scheduled to close at midnight because no one had arrived at the shelter, but authorities said it would reopen if anyone needs shelter.

Communication towers at the top of a nearby hill were also threatened by the blaze, authorities said. Firefighters also mentioned the tough terrain that was making it difficult even for vehicles to access certain areas.

About 600 firefighters were on the scene with more than a dozen water-dropping aircraft and helicopters on the scene.

At least one cabin in the Holy Jim Canyon area were destroyed, but fire crews believe there may be more that are deeper in the canyon areas. Authorities said two Orange County Fire Authorities firefighters suffered heat exhaustion and were taken to a local hospital.

The fire was burning through medium fuel in the area and appeared to heading away from Orange County as it approached the county line near Riverside County by the early evening hours.

Authorities closed off Trabuco Creek Road at Trabuco Canyon Road and Robinson Ranch at Country Hallow Lane.

The cause of the blaze was not immediately known.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefirefightersevacuationTrabuco CanyonOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
Southern California sizzles amid sweltering heat wave
More News