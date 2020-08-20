fire

Track wildfires across Southern California, other parts of the state with this interactive map

Crews are battling wildfires across Southern California and all through the state that have burned homes and prompted evacuations.

Follow developments with our exclusive Wildfire Tracker that's updated with the latest information from CAL FIRE. Check in to see where fires are spreading, the acres burned, and see containment information in real-time.


App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Get the latest updates and videos on wildfires burning across Southern California here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
data journalismfirewildfirecal fire
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Hennessey Fire explodes in NorCal, evacuations ordered
Newsom addresses fires, heat, COVID-19
How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
Fire could burn until Thursday after power lines fall
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti authorizes utility shutoff at Hollywood Hills 'party house'
80-year-old man beaten in Lancaster market dies
Remains of murdered Chino soldier returning to SoCal
Newsom addresses fires, heat, COVID-19
LA power outages continue amid heat wave, Flex Alert
What happened when students went to school during the 1918 pandemic?
LeBron James wears altered MAGA hat with Breonna Taylor message
Show More
Good Samaritans pull car off woman after she was hit by car
Suspect sought after transgender women attacked in Hollywood
Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on DNC night 3: LIVE
Ayurvedic medicine may offer natural ways to fight illness, boost immunity
SoCal firefighters taking care of longhorn steer who charged at them
More TOP STORIES News