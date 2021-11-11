recall

Trader Joe's chicken patties recalled after customers report finding pieces of bone in the meat

Innovative Solutions, Inc. - the company who made the products - recalled about 97,887 pounds of the chicken patty products.
WASHINGTON (KABC) -- Before you head out the door, be sure to check your freezer.

According to the USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), two chicken products sold at Trader Joe's have been recalled after customers reported finding pieces of bone in the meat.

The items are Trader Joe's Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Innovative Solutions, Inc. - the company who made the products - recalled approximately 97,887 pounds of the chicken patty products. They were shipped to retailers nationwide, primarily Trader Joe's.

The recalled products were produced from Aug. 16 - Sept. 29.

The USDA said there have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

