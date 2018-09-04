Trader Joe's shootout: LAPD releases new audio, video of deadly crime spree

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=3845655" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A funeral service was held for slain Trader Joe's assistant manager Melyda "Mely" Corado, on Sunday in the Hollywood Hills.

Dashcam and bodycam videos released by the LAPD show a police chase that preceded a standoff at a Trader Joe's store in Silver Lake on Saturday, July 21, 2018.

Los Angeles police have released new audio and video from the deadly crime spree that ended in a shootout at a Trader Joe's in Silver Lake.The video shows more footage from the dashcam of one of the patrol cars chasing the suspect, Gene Atkins. It also shows the moment Atkins shot at police officers.Melyda Corado, 27, was killed by police gunfire as they tried to stop Atkins from running into the grocery store.There have been other videos released from the July 21 shooting.A 2 p.m. press conference is expected to take place Tuesday, where Corado's father will call on the LAPD to release an unedited version of the incident.He said what the public has seen only tells the department's version of events.