B-2 stealth bomber confirmed to fly over Rose Parade once again on New Year's Day

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- The B-2 stealth bomber will once again fly over the Rose Parade.

The Tournament of Roses confirmed the B-2 will fly over on Jan.1, 2024, according to the Pasadena Star News.

For years, the giant stealth bomber's flyovers were tradition.

However, the aircraft was grounded in the 2023 parade because of safety concerns.

This year, people can expect to see the B-2 fly at around 8 a.m. giving way for the parade's theme of the year, "Celebrating a World of Music: The Universal Language."