$21.5-million verdict awarded to motorcyclist struck by car on 405 Freeway in crash caught on video

By ABC7.com staff
IRVINE, Calif. (KABC) -- A Los Angeles County jury has awarded $21,503,420.48 to a motorcyclist who was struck by a car and ejected on the 405 Freeway in a collision that was captured on video.

According to a Wednesday statement from his attorneys, Matthew Rada suffered "catastrophic" injuries on Feb. 8, 2018, when he was hit by a Kia Optima that allegedly exited a carpool lane without signalling.

A GoPro camera, mounted to the helmet of another motorcyclist, was recording as Rada careened across three lanes of traffic and slammed into a passing flatbed trailer.

The footage shows a shower of sparks following in Rada's wake as he skids along the pavement. The video continues as the passing motorcyclist and the driver of the Kia both pull over, along with several good Samaritans who rush to Rada's side.

The injured rider suffered several broken bones and spent two weeks hospitalized at UCI Medical Center, where he underwent several surgeries, his attorneys said.

The driver of the Kia was identified as an employee of an automotive company in Irvine who had recently repaired the vehicle. Both were named as defendants in the lawsuit, which was filed in Superior Court.

An attorney for the defendants did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
